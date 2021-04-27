Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Buys New Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the first quarter worth $34,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

NUE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Nucor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Argus raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.58.

NYSE NUE opened at $80.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a PE ratio of 57.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $35.75 and a 52 week high of $82.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.03.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $196,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,182,107.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig A. Feldman sold 29,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $1,855,390.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,835,216.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 144,640 shares of company stock valued at $10,290,639. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.