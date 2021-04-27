Rogers (VTX:ROG) PT Set at CHF 432 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Rogers (VTX:ROG) received a CHF 432 target price from stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

ROG has been the subject of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 360 price target on shares of Rogers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 365 price objective on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 310 price objective on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays set a CHF 375 price objective on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a CHF 290 price target on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rogers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of CHF 341.43.

Rogers has a 1-year low of CHF 214.30 and a 1-year high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

