Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Price Target Raised to $76.00

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) had its price target raised by Desjardins from $74.00 to $76.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RCI. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rogers Communications from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.50.

Shares of NYSE RCI opened at $49.28 on Friday. Rogers Communications has a fifty-two week low of $37.84 and a fifty-two week high of $52.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.48.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.25. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.3981 dividend. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is presently 49.20%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 331,790 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,425,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 172,033 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,928,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 962,234 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $44,980,000 after buying an additional 44,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,678,000. 53.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

