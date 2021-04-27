Rockland Trust Co. Sells 185 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Rockland Trust Co. lessened its stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in The Toro were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in The Toro by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,875,000 after buying an additional 371,518 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Toro by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after buying an additional 21,328 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Toro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in The Toro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,856,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in The Toro by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,845,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Gregory S. Janey sold 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.94, for a total value of $80,553.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,474 shares in the company, valued at $361,087.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katherine J. Harless sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total transaction of $414,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,745,587.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,404,841 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TTC. Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Toro in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Toro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.33.

TTC opened at $115.85 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The Toro Company has a one year low of $57.89 and a one year high of $118.13.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $873.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.36 million. The Toro had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.77%.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

