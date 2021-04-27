Rockland Trust Co. Lowers Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Rockland Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TIP. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 105.8% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $126.74 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $120.25 and a one year high of $128.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.69 and a 200 day moving average of $126.33.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.