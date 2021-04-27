Rockland Trust Co. Invests $213,000 in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Unum Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 785,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,229,000 after acquiring an additional 5,738 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 11,506 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 49,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 23,785 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 249,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 19,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $27,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $672,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,040 shares of company stock worth $1,542,821. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $28.55 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. Unum Group has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $30.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.04). Unum Group had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UNM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Unum Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.11.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

