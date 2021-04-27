Rocket Pool Market Capitalization Achieves $192.21 Million (RPL)

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 26th. One Rocket Pool coin can currently be purchased for about $18.70 or 0.00034786 BTC on exchanges. Rocket Pool has a market cap of $192.21 million and approximately $3.92 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Rocket Pool has traded 18.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.06 or 0.00065232 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00019580 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001861 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.72 or 0.00060872 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.77 or 0.00738152 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.77 or 0.00094452 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,161.80 or 0.07742689 BTC.

About Rocket Pool

Rocket Pool is a coin. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 coins and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 coins. Rocket Pool’s official website is www.rocketpool.net . The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rocket Pool’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool . Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool is an Ethereum-based Proof of Stake pool built to be compatible with Casper, the new consensus protocol due in 2018. It acts as a decentralized platform that provides the users, individuals or organizations, with tools to earn interest on their Ethereum. At the RocketPool, users can use 3d full party API for businesses that want to feature a Proof of Stake service. The RocketPool token (RPL) is a protocol token that was created to be a tool on distributed staking network. RPL token is Ethereum-based and it works with an automatic adjustment between reporting intervals mechanism in which Smart nodes on the RocketPool network report their status and server load every 15 minutes. “

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rocket Pool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

