Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) – Stock analysts at William Blair upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Robert Half International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 22nd. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $1.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.82. William Blair also issued estimates for Robert Half International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Robert Half International to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Robert Half International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.63.

NYSE:RHI opened at $87.70 on Monday. Robert Half International has a 1-year low of $41.82 and a 1-year high of $88.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.22 and a 200 day moving average of $68.22. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Robert Half International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Robert Half International in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Robert Half International in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Robert Half International in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 723.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 38.97%.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

