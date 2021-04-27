Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Robert Half International in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.63. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Robert Half International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on RHI. Bank of America upgraded Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.63.

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $87.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. Robert Half International has a 52-week low of $41.82 and a 52-week high of $88.53.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.08%. Robert Half International’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 25,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 2.0% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.97%.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

