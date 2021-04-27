Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,212,776 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,354 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.11% of QUALCOMM worth $160,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $1,638,769,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,999,443 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,187,113,000 after buying an additional 4,097,822 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,277,733 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,022,730,000 after buying an additional 3,158,229 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,956,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,676,796,000 after buying an additional 1,855,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2,766.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,401,954 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $213,574,000 after buying an additional 1,353,044 shares during the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $1.63 on Tuesday, hitting $137.33. The stock had a trading volume of 522,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,390,396. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.21. The company has a market cap of $156.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $74.09 and a one year high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

QCOM has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.77.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Featured Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.