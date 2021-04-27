Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 62.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,932,843 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,269,483 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in HP were worth $188,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of HP by 362.7% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of HP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HPQ. Cowen raised their price target on HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays downgraded HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.37.

HPQ traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $34.38. The company had a trading volume of 168,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,830,230. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.52. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $34.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

