Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $262.84 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,977,862 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 397,165 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for approximately 0.6% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $262,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 583.3% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.37. The stock had a trading volume of 832,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,472,019. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.14 and its 200-day moving average is $135.80. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.11 and a 52 week high of $147.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $209.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.20, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.46%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group lowered their price target on NIKE from $183.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Williams Financial Group started coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.83.

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

