Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $128.04 Million Position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 984,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,040 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 1.56% of Beyond Meat worth $128,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BYND. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,322,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,268 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,784,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,011,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,425,000 after acquiring an additional 269,382 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter worth about $28,656,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat in the 1st quarter worth about $304,000. 42.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Beyond Meat from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Beyond Meat has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.63.

In related news, insider Charles Muth sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.28, for a total transaction of $686,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,812,297.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Sanjay C. Shah sold 4,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.82, for a total transaction of $643,547.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,295 shares in the company, valued at $5,251,881.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,570 shares of company stock worth $3,702,647. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BYND traded up $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.79. The stock had a trading volume of 72,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,875,049. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.73 and its 200 day moving average is $145.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 8.56. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.51 and a 52 week high of $221.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -295.31 and a beta of 1.96.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.21). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $101.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

