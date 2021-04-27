Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 2,814.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,310,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,265,295 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $147,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,419,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,943,000 after purchasing an additional 4,996,107 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at about $465,206,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at about $313,327,000. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at about $261,586,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,303,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,740,000 after buying an additional 1,536,900 shares during the period. 61.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON traded down $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.28. 174,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,150,497. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.56 and its 200-day moving average is $126.97. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.64 and a 52-week high of $171.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,470.00 and a beta of 0.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 5,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.38, for a total transaction of $767,555.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,064 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,472.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.59, for a total transaction of $9,407,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,609,925.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 493,057 shares of company stock valued at $57,396,371 in the last ninety days. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PTON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $125.00 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Gordon Haskett restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Peloton Interactive has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.81.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

