Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $943,595.00

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 27th. One Ripio Credit Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000213 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $59.64 million and $943,595.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 12.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.51 or 0.00055500 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00015972 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000036 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000117 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.