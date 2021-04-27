RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Hits New 1-Year High at $20.75

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$20.75 and last traded at C$20.67, with a volume of 331125 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$20.45.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on REI.UN shares. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “na” rating and issued a C$18.50 target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$20.07.

The firm has a market cap of C$6.58 billion and a PE ratio of -100.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$19.78 and its 200 day moving average price is C$17.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.92, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

