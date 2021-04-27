RH (NYSE:RH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in RH (NYSE:RH) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in RH were worth $3,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in RH during the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in RH by 107.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in RH by 5.2% in the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in RH in the first quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in RH by 2.7% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

RH opened at $688.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $565.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $477.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.83. RH has a twelve month low of $129.11 and a twelve month high of $690.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.82, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58.

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.29. RH had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 354.62%. The business had revenue of $812.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RH will post 17.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RH shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of RH from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of RH in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of RH from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of RH from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of RH in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $512.67.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

