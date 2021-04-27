Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is based in Los Angeles, California. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rexford Industrial Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $55.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.79 and a 200-day moving average of $49.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.59. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1-year low of $35.68 and a 1-year high of $57.23.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $99.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.71 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of REXR. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

