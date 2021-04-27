Reviewing Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) and Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC)

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) and Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and Applied Genetic Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aerie Pharmaceuticals 1 1 8 0 2.70 Applied Genetic Technologies 0 0 6 0 3.00

Aerie Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $23.89, indicating a potential upside of 32.42%. Applied Genetic Technologies has a consensus target price of $17.58, indicating a potential upside of 306.08%. Given Applied Genetic Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Applied Genetic Technologies is more favorable than Aerie Pharmaceuticals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.9% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.9% of Applied Genetic Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.7% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of Applied Genetic Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied Genetic Technologies has a beta of 2.33, indicating that its stock price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aerie Pharmaceuticals and Applied Genetic Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aerie Pharmaceuticals $69.89 million 12.11 -$199.58 million ($3.40) -5.31 Applied Genetic Technologies $2.45 million 75.56 -$45.89 million ($2.17) -2.00

Applied Genetic Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aerie Pharmaceuticals. Aerie Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Applied Genetic Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Aerie Pharmaceuticals and Applied Genetic Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aerie Pharmaceuticals -231.05% -135.57% -37.23% Applied Genetic Technologies N/A -73.06% -53.25%

Summary

Applied Genetic Technologies beats Aerie Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc., an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, ocular surface, and retinal diseases in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma. The company is also developing AR-15512 to treat signs and symptoms of dry eye; and AR-1105, AR-13503 SR, and AR-14034 SR sustained-release implants focused on retinal diseases. It has a collaborative research, development, and licensing agreement with DSM. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials. It is also developing an optogenetic product candidate for the patients with advanced retinal disease. In addition, the company has initiated one preclinical program in otology; and three preclinical programs in targeting central nervous system disorders, including frontotemporal dementia, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and adrenoleukodystrophy. It has collaboration agreements with Synpromics Limited; University of Florida; Bionic Sight, LLC; and Otonomy, Inc. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Alachua, Florida.

