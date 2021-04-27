Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 8,210 Shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,210 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $5,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNM. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $147,689,000. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in PNM Resources in the 4th quarter worth $69,407,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,116,000. ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,156,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of PNM Resources by 5,028.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 942,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,723,000 after acquiring an additional 923,795 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

PNM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.63.

NYSE:PNM opened at $49.77 on Tuesday. PNM Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $34.24 and a one year high of $50.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.51.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. PNM Resources had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $359.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.327 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.65%.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

