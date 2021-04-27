Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $4.59 Million Stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,038 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $4,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 2,396 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 448 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 8,092 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,717,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

BIO opened at $648.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.83. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $425.00 and a 1 year high of $689.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $588.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $587.96.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $789.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.80 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 147.91%. Analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

BIO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $604.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

