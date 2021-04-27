Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 168 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,426 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.13% of Kirby worth $4,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fruth Investment Management grew its holdings in Kirby by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 24,722 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Kirby during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kirby by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,181 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Kirby by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequent Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Kirby by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC now owns 10,750 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William M. Waterman sold 25,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total value of $1,443,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,163,111.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Monte J. Miller sold 4,276 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total transaction of $259,895.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,367,428.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,974 shares of company stock worth $2,379,423 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KEX opened at $62.76 on Tuesday. Kirby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.10 and a fifty-two week high of $70.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.31.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The shipping company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. Kirby had a negative net margin of 8.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $489.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.54 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

