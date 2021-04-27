Retail Value (RVI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $40.13 million during the quarter. Retail Value had a negative return on equity of 18.09% and a negative net margin of 66.44%. On average, analysts expect Retail Value to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Retail Value alerts:

Retail Value stock opened at $19.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.43 and a 200-day moving average of $15.83. Retail Value has a 52 week low of $10.13 and a 52 week high of $20.23. The stock has a market cap of $413.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 7.33, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

In other Retail Value news, CEO David R. Lukes sold 14,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $256,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

RVI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Retail Value from $17.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Value from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

About Retail Value

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol ÂRVIÂ on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.