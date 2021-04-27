Resolute Forest Products (RFP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Resolute Forest Products had a negative return on equity of 3.37% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter.

Resolute Forest Products stock opened at $15.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -227.14 and a beta of 3.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.60. Resolute Forest Products has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $16.67.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RFP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.69.

In other Resolute Forest Products news, SVP John Lafave sold 10,800 shares of Resolute Forest Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $118,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 209,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,952. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Ouellet sold 3,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $38,831.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 209,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,209.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

