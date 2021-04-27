Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Mullen Group Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:MTL)

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) – Analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Mullen Group in a report released on Friday, April 23rd. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.76. Cormark currently has a “NA” rating and a $15.50 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MTL. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$14.50 to C$15.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$12.50 price objective on shares of Mullen Group in a research note on Monday, April 19th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$14.25 to C$14.75 in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$14.00 to C$14.25 in a report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.60.

Shares of TSE:MTL opened at C$13.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23. Mullen Group has a 52 week low of C$4.77 and a 52 week high of C$13.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$12.45 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.89.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$297.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$296.30 million.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.93%.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

