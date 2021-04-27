Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Capreit’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:CAR)

Capreit (TSE:CAR) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Capreit in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack forecasts that the company will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter.

Capreit has a one year low of C$20.71 and a one year high of C$50.88.

Capreit (TSE:CAR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C$2.23. The firm had revenue of C$225.24 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th.

