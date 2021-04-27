REPO (REPO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.17 Million

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 26th. REPO has a market cap of $2.17 million and $83,547.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, REPO has traded 31% higher against the dollar. One REPO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0964 or 0.00000180 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.70 or 0.00062987 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $151.11 or 0.00282449 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004747 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $534.59 or 0.00999205 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $386.20 or 0.00721854 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00025593 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,460.37 or 0.99923597 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

REPO Coin Profile

REPO’s genesis date was March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,524,303 coins. REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

REPO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REPO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase REPO using one of the exchanges listed above.

