Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on RPTX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repare Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Northland Securities restated a top pick rating on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.20.

RPTX opened at $32.38 on Monday. Repare Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $21.45 and a twelve month high of $46.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.15 and a 200-day moving average of $32.15.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Repare Therapeutics will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lloyd Mitchell Segal sold 5,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $192,975.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RPTX. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

About Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada. The company use its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

