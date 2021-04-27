Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.64% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Rent-A-Center’s shares outpaced the industry in the past three months. Continuous expansion of technology with strength in its resilient model and focus on innovation has been aiding performance. Although the company’s earnings missed estimates in fourth-quarter 2020, both the top and bottom lines improved on a year-over-year basis. In fact, revenue increased at all the company’s segments. Same-store sales were robust in the fourth quarter. Management also issued an upbeat earnings and sales guidance for 2021. Rent-A-Center is on track integrating Acima’s capabilities to craft a premier fintech platform across the traditional and virtual lease-to-own (“LTO”) segments. Notably, this acquisition is expected to be roughly 30% accretive to adjusted earnings per share in 2021, with additional accretion in 2022.”

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Rent-A-Center from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.29.

Shares of Rent-A-Center stock traded up $2.02 on Tuesday, hitting $59.03. 27,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 614,731. Rent-A-Center has a one year low of $17.45 and a one year high of $64.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.68.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $716.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.56 million. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 35.08% and a net margin of 6.95%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Ann L. Davids sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 4,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.83, for a total transaction of $252,893.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,344 shares of company stock valued at $2,899,369 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCII. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 1st quarter worth about $1,156,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 1,611.8% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 14,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rent-A-Center (RCII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.