ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Stock Price Down 4.3%

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL)’s share price dropped 4.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.01 and last traded at $10.10. Approximately 10,856 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,901,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.55.

SOL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of ReneSola in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of ReneSola from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ReneSola from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

Get ReneSola alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $714.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.63 and a beta of 2.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of ReneSola by 1,566.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ReneSola in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ReneSola in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ReneSola in the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ReneSola in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.36% of the company’s stock.

ReneSola Company Profile (NYSE:SOL)

ReneSola Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for ReneSola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReneSola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.