Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €40.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RNO has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on shares of Renault and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on shares of Renault and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Bank of America set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on shares of Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on shares of Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on shares of Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €38.77 ($45.61).

Shares of RNO stock opened at €34.32 ($40.37) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €37.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of €33.98. Renault has a twelve month low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a twelve month high of €100.70 ($118.47).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

