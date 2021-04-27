Relaxing Retirement Coach Sells 52 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Relaxing Retirement Coach lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Relaxing Retirement Coach’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Relaxing Retirement Coach’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,252,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 455.6% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,184,000 after purchasing an additional 170,846 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 594.5% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 195,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,564,000 after purchasing an additional 167,771 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 235.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 142,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,178,000 after purchasing an additional 99,833 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 523,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,973,000 after purchasing an additional 83,836 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $229.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,618. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $218.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $140.91 and a 12-month high of $231.42.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

