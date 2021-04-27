Relaxing Retirement Coach Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG)

Relaxing Retirement Coach lowered its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of Relaxing Retirement Coach’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Relaxing Retirement Coach owned 0.34% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $3,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 98.5% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $82,000.

NYSEARCA IVOG traded up $1.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $206.51. 6,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,999. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $196.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.94. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $118.25 and a 12-month high of $206.60.

