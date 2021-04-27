Relaxing Retirement Coach Has $357,000 Position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Relaxing Retirement Coach lowered its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) by 66.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,953 shares during the quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach owned 0.06% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWX. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000.

NYSEARCA:EWX traded up $0.78 on Tuesday, reaching $58.50. 62,071 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,548. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.83 and its 200-day moving average is $51.92. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 1-year low of $35.31 and a 1-year high of $58.50.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

