Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,858 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,858 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000.

SPYG opened at $60.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.07. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.39 and a fifty-two week high of $60.81.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

