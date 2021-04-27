Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 475 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 11.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,423,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,331,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406,847 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,070,985,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,332,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,269,000 after buying an additional 1,363,299 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,336,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,457,000 after buying an additional 2,605,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,438,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,639,000 after buying an additional 2,263,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $2,119,025.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,119,025.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $18,475,972.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,981,046.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 198,067 shares of company stock worth $21,511,667. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABBV opened at $111.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.99. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.11 and a twelve month high of $113.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.17%.

ABBV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.65.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

