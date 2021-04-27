Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 72.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 32,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,630,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

VIG stock opened at $152.55 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $107.08 and a 12-month high of $153.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.75.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

