Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 149 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 32.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 611 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 1,151.5% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,252 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 898 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 174.5% during the 1st quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP now owns 3,810 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $349,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $627,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,255. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $54,275.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,676.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,147 shares of company stock worth $1,030,541 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NSC. Argus upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Vertical Research began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.82.

Shares of NSC opened at $281.14 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $157.48 and a 12 month high of $285.12. The company has a market cap of $76.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

