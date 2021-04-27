Regional Management (RM) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Regional Management to post earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $97.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.03 million. Regional Management had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 7.50%. On average, analysts expect Regional Management to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RM opened at $39.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 21.76 and a current ratio of 21.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.08. Regional Management has a 52 week low of $10.33 and a 52 week high of $40.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Regional Management’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Regional Management Corp, a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. It offers small and large installment loans; retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

