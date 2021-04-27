Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) COO James D. Thompson Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) COO James D. Thompson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $465,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,584 shares in the company, valued at $2,578,208. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Regency Centers stock opened at $62.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Regency Centers Co. has a 12 month low of $33.29 and a 12 month high of $63.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.60. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 231.01, a P/E/G ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Regency Centers had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 1.01%. Analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.18%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,919,000 after purchasing an additional 31,040 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 172,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,550,000 after buying an additional 78,668 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $609,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Regency Centers by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on REG. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Regency Centers from $38.00 to $47.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Compass Point raised shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regency Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Regency Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.73.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

