Reef (REEF) Trading 6.6% Higher Over Last Week

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded 9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. Reef has a market cap of $398.74 million and $82.44 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Reef has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar. One Reef coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0354 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.34 or 0.00065531 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.88 or 0.00085064 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00019979 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001854 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.72 or 0.00060673 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $399.56 or 0.00740825 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.00 or 0.00094565 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Reef Profile

Reef (CRYPTO:REEF) is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 15,934,019,762 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,898,338 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

Reef Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reef should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Reef using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

