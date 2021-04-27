RedFOX Labs (RFOX) Market Cap Hits $342.07 Million

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded up 11.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 26th. RedFOX Labs has a market capitalization of $342.07 million and $3.42 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, RedFOX Labs has traded up 11.9% against the US dollar. One RedFOX Labs coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000489 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.20 or 0.00420328 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00018037 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $86.36 or 0.00161916 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.87 or 0.00245357 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00005144 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00005558 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Coin Profile

RedFOX Labs is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. RedFOX Labs’ official website is redfoxlabs.io . The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

RedFOX Labs Coin Trading

