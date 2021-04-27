Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMWYY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS: BMWYY):

4/22/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was upgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a “reduce” rating.

4/21/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

4/20/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/12/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

4/1/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/29/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/24/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

3/22/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

3/18/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

3/12/2021 – Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

OTCMKTS BMWYY traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $34.91. The company had a trading volume of 43,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,517. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $16.40 and a fifty-two week high of $36.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.51.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

