Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Peloton Interactive (PTON)

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/26/2021 – Peloton Interactive had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $175.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Peloton Interactive is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Peloton Interactive had its “in-line” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $160.00.

3/31/2021 – Peloton Interactive is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Peloton Interactive was upgraded by analysts at MKM Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of PTON traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,150,497. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.64 and a 1-year high of $171.09. The stock has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,467.86 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.97.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.01%. As a group, research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $1,587,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 268,750 shares in the company, valued at $28,433,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $11,067,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 495,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,793,934.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 493,057 shares of company stock worth $57,396,371. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,983,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,077,000 after purchasing an additional 202,320 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,419,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,943,000 after acquiring an additional 4,996,107 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,303,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,900 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 7,857,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,179,000 after acquiring an additional 80,100 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth $465,206,000. Institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

