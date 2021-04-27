Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$28.67.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on REAL shares. ATB Capital decreased their target price on Real Matters from C$29.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$29.00 target price on shares of Real Matters in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Real Matters from C$28.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Real Matters from C$28.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Real Matters from C$29.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Get Real Matters alerts:

TSE REAL traded up C$0.09 on Thursday, reaching C$17.34. 126,062 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 5.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.45 and a 200-day moving average price of C$19.09. The company has a market cap of C$1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09. Real Matters has a 12 month low of C$13.87 and a 12 month high of C$33.01.

In related news, Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.81, for a total transaction of C$47,441.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,710,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$42,861,741.54. Insiders have sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock worth $399,350 over the last ninety days.

Real Matters Company Profile

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

Read More: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Real Matters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Matters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.