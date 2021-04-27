RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 8.03%.

NASDAQ:RBB opened at $20.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.76 million, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.15. RBB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00.

In other news, Director Chuang I. Lin sold 10,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $201,052.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,198.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Hovde Group initiated coverage on RBB Bancorp in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. RBB Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.17.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

