Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $21,733,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RTX opened at $81.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.88 and a 200-day moving average of $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $51.13 and a 52 week high of $82.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

RTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.07.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

