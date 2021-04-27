Raymond James Weighs in on Franco-Nevada Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) – Investment analysts at Raymond James increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Franco-Nevada in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will earn $1.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.11. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $209.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.27 EPS.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

FNV has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$193.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada to C$214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$188.00 to C$193.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Franco-Nevada to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Franco-Nevada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$184.92.

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock opened at C$175.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.80, a current ratio of 12.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Franco-Nevada has a twelve month low of C$133.63 and a twelve month high of C$222.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$160.84 and a 200 day moving average price of C$164.20. The firm has a market cap of C$33.56 billion and a PE ratio of 82.36.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.88 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$396.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$334.90 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.332 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is presently 36.08%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.