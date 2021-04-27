Raymond James Increases D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target to $110.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $91.00 to $110.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $91.14.

DHI opened at $100.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 6.70. The company has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. D.R. Horton has a one year low of $41.08 and a one year high of $100.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.70.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that D.R. Horton will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.99%.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $298,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $421,038. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total value of $450,780.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $380,704.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,419 shares of company stock valued at $1,499,876. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 271,830 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,561,000 after acquiring an additional 12,332 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth $276,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 6.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,190 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth $369,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 811.7% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 284,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,513,000 after buying an additional 253,250 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

