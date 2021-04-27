Raymond James Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT)

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) – Investment analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Newmont in a report released on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.95. Raymond James also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Newmont (TSE:NGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.21 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.67 billion.

NGT has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Newmont to C$101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Newmont from C$102.00 to C$101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

TSE:NGT opened at C$80.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$64.82 billion and a PE ratio of 18.46. Newmont has a 52-week low of C$68.76 and a 52-week high of C$96.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$77.46 and its 200 day moving average price is C$78.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.703 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.73%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

